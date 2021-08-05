Site of first ancient Olympics at risk as fires rage in Greece
The archaeological site of Ancient Olympia - where the first ancient Olympic Games were held - is at risk as fires continue to wreak havoc in Greece.Full Article
LIMNI, Greece (AP) — Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the..