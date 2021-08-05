Airline cancel or delay your flight? Here's what airlines owe you (and how to get it)
Airline travelers are only owed refunds, hotel and meal vouchers in certain cancellation circumstances due to a patchwork of regulations and policies.
Some passengers flying with Southwest have experienced a number of problems after the airline had to delay or cancel a number of..