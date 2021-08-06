Team GB has won historic gold medals in cycling and the modern pentathlon, taking Britain's total to 18.Full Article
Laura Kenny makes history with fifth cycling gold - as Team GB medal haul continues
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Katie Archibald had 'a point to prove' as GB clinch Madison gold
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald blew away the competition to write their names in history as the winners of the first ever Olympic..
Tokyo 2020 round-up: Laura Kenny makes Olympic history and hockey stars bag bronze
PA - Press Association STUDIO