On this week’s show: A special episode of The House turns its focus to the North, with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and former TRC commissioner Marie Wilson discussing the role of Canada’s new Inuk governor general. Plus — an examination of efforts to secure clean drinking water in Indigenous communities, a reflection on the legacy of a 100-year-old treaty and a look at the end of masking requirements in Yukon.