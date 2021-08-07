Coach thrown out of Olympics for horse punch
A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.Full Article
A German coach has been kicked out of the Olympics after she was filmed appearing to punch a horse after it refused to jump.
You punch a horse ... you're outta the Olympics. That's what happened to a modern pentathlon coach when she put hands on Saint Boy..