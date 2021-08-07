UK tells its nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately
The British foreign ministry warned of a high risk of terror attacks and "a worsening security situation" as the Taliban continued their offensive across Afghanistan.Full Article
British nationals in Afghanistan are being told to leave immediately as the country's war moves into what the UN has described as a..
In a security advisory issued today, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan asked its nationals to exercise caution and avoid all..