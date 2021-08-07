Two police officers and a 61-year-old man in north London had to be taken to hospital after they were allegedly assaulted by another man.Full Article
Three arrested in north London after two police officers assaulted
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK TikTok family whose house was wrecked in suspected arson attack 'were sent 95 takeaways and prostitutes by jealous haters'
SWNS STUDIO
A TikTok family whose house was wrecked in a suspected arson attack were sent "95 takeaways and prostitutes" by "jealous haters"..