A German coach has been kicked out of the Olympics after she was filmed appearing to punch a horse after it refused to jump.Full Article
Coach kicked out of Olympics after she punched horse that refused to jump
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
German coach kicked out of Olympics for punching horse that refused to jump
Wales Online
Kim Raisner has been booted out after trying to assist tearful German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy
-
German coach suspended for punching horse at Olympics
CTV News
-
German coach kicked out of Olympics for punching horse which left Annika Schleu in tears during modern pentathlon at Tokyo 2020
talkSPORT
-
German coach kicked out of Tokyo Olympics after punching horse in modern pentathlon
USATODAY.com
-
Tokyo Olympics: German pentathlon coach thrown out for punching horse
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Coach thrown out of Olympics for horse punch
BBC News
A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.