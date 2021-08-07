Princess Charlotte joins Big Butterfly Count
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a photo to promote the Butterfly Conservation initiative.Full Article
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a new picture of Princess Charlotte as she takes part in the Big Butterfly Count.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a sweet snap of Princess Charlotte cradling a butterfly to urge Britons to help count..