Tokyo Olympics: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins men's marathon - retaining his Olympic title
Published
Watch the final moments of the men's marathon as Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins gold at Tokyo 2020 and retains his Olympic title.Full Article
Published
Watch the final moments of the men's marathon as Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins gold at Tokyo 2020 and retains his Olympic title.Full Article
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge finished more than 80 seconds ahead of his closest competitor Sunday to repeat as the Olympic marathon..
Eliud Kipchoge repeated as Olympic men's marathon champion Sunday. Galen Rupp was the first American in eighth. Abdi Abdirahman..
The USA celebrate a fourth successive Olympic men's basketball gold and a golf title for Nelly Korda, while Kenya dominate the..