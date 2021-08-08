Team GB's Lauren Price wins gold in women's middleweight at Tokyo Olympics
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lauren Price to fight for gold medal after stunning Tokyo Olympics win
Wales Online
The Welsh boxer is through to the Olympic women's middleweight final against China's Li Qian
-
Tokyo Olympics: Lauren Price beats Li Qian to win women's middleweight boxing gold
BBC Sport
-
Tokyo Olympics: Gold for Laura Kenny & Katie Archibald, Lauren Price through, hockey & cycling bronzes
BBC News
-
Team GB win hockey bronze as boxer Lauren Price guarantees at least a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics
talkSPORT
-
Tokyo Olympics: Lauren Price 'over the moon' to reach gold-medal fight
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lauren Price in gold medal bout, women's hockey team win bronze
BBC News
Boxer Lauren Price secures her place in the gold-medal middleweight bout at Tokyo 2020 after Great Britain win an Olympic medal in..
-
Tokyo Olympics: GB's Lauren Price stages 'terrific' comeback to book place in middleweight final
BBC News
-
Price into gold-medal match after GB women win hockey bronze - what's happened so far on day 14?
BBC News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lauren Price to fight for gold, women's hockey team win bronze
BBC Sport
-
Tokyo Olympics: Lauren Price to fight for gold after beating Nouchka Fontijn
BBC Local News