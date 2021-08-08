Wood Green stabbing: Man charged with social worker attack
Sulai Bukhari is charged with attempted murder after the man and two police officers were attacked.Full Article
A 61-year-old man knifed multiple times in north London was a social worker trying to check on the welfare of vulnerable children,..
BBC Local News: London -- The attack is not thought to be terrorism related and three people have been arrested, police said.