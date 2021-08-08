UK reports another 27,429 COVID cases and 39 deaths
Published
Another 27,429 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the UK, according to the government's latest daily figures.Full Article
Published
Another 27,429 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the UK, according to the government's latest daily figures.Full Article
The waiting room at a hospital in Mashhad, Iran, on Aug 8, 2021. The delta variant is causing surge of Coid-19 cases in Iran with..
Bangladesh starts a mass vaccination campaign - hoping to innoculate more than 3 million people in a week, after a recent surge in..