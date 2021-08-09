Black Real Estate Agent and Clients Handcuffed at House Viewing
The real estate agent was showing his clients, who are also Black, a house in Wyoming, Mich., when the police were called.Full Article
A Black realtor was showing a house to a Black man and his 15-year-old son in Wyoming, Michigan, when they were handcuffed by..
Realtor Eric Brown and his client Roy Thorne said they were racially profiled, but the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS)..