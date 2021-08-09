US COVID-19 cases, driven by Delta variant, hit highest level since February
Published
US average of daily COVID-19 cases hit the highest level since February on Sunday (local time), fuelled by the Delta variant.Full Article
Published
US average of daily COVID-19 cases hit the highest level since February on Sunday (local time), fuelled by the Delta variant.Full Article
The waiting room at a hospital in Mashhad, Iran, on Aug 8, 2021. The delta variant is causing surge of Coid-19 cases in Iran with..
The CDC says daily COVID cases have reached the highest total since February with new cases topping 106,000 on Thursday. This comes..