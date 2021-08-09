'Code red for humanity:' Human-caused climate change is 'unequivocal,' new report shows
Hundreds of top scientists released a devastating report Monday on the danger that human-caused climate change poses to the world's people.
A UN report warns humans are having an "unequivocal" impact on the climate.
We are drowning and burning and choking because of climate change.
