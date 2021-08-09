Greta Thunberg uses Vogue interview to slam the impact of fast fashion
"The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency," said Greta Thunberg, 18.Full Article
Many companies are only pretending to care about the climate, the activist tells Vogue Scandinavia.