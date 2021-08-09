UK records 25,161 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths, daily figures show
Published
The UK has recorded 25,161 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 25,161 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns..
Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don’t embrace the vaccine...