What is IPCC? All you need to know about UN panel, whose report is 'code red for humanity'
IPCC in its latest climate change report on Monday said that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of controlFull Article
The news in the blockbuster IPCC Climate Change report has the head of the United Nations calling it “A code red for humanity."
The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes more precise forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time..