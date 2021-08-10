Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
"Dead To Me" star Christina Applegate joins other celebrities living with MS including Selma Blair, Joan Didion and Montel Williams.
Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
