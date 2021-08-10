Lithuania to build fence on Belarus border to stop migrants
Tensions are running high with Belarus after a surge of non-EU migrants into Lithuania.Full Article
Lithuania's border guard service said it detained 171 people caught illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on Tuesday..
Residents in a small border town in Lithuania are protesting over the number of migrants crossing over from neighbouring Belarus