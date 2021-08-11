US President Joe Biden has said he does not regret his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, as officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban.Full Article
Biden has no regrets over Afghan withdrawal as three more provinces fall to Taliban
