Love Island: Faye and Teddy's row sparks record 25,000 Ofcom complaints
Faye and Teddy's Casa Amor row sparks the highest number of Ofcom complaints in the show's history.
The broadcasting regulator received a total of 24,763 complaints after a recent episode which involved a sweary and dramatic..
The episode in question aired on August 6 and featured an explosive row between Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.