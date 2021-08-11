Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to split hosting duties on Jeopardy!
Published
Show executive producer Mike Richards will replace Alex Trebek this fall, while actor Mayim Bialik gets a spin-off show.Full Article
Published
Show executive producer Mike Richards will replace Alex Trebek this fall, while actor Mayim Bialik gets a spin-off show.Full Article
The new season of “Jeopardy!” will debut with two new hosts, executive producer Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik, replacing the..
'Jeopardy!' makes historic move with hosts Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik