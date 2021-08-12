Afghanistan: Taliban take 10th provincial capital as Ghazni falls
The fall of Ghazni, south-west of Kabul, brings the militants closer to the Afghan capital.Full Article
The Afghan government has now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan.
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it is working to forge an international consensus behind the need for an Afghanistan..