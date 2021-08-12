Yamaha withdraw Vinales from Austrian GP over 'irregular operation' of bike
Yamaha withdraw their rider Maverick Vinales from Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, citing his "irregular operation of the motorcycle".
Yamaha withdraw their rider Maverick Vinales from Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, citing his "irregular operation of the motorcycle".
Yamaha withdraw their rider Maverick Vinales from Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, citing his "irregular operation of the motorcycle".