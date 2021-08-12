Britney Spears' father steps down as conservator
Published
The star had requested Jamie Spears be removed after accusing him of "conservatorship abuse".Full Article
Published
The star had requested Jamie Spears be removed after accusing him of "conservatorship abuse".Full Article
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as conservator of his daughter's estate.
Watch VideoBritney Spears' father said in a court filing Thursday that he is planning to step down from the conservatorship that..