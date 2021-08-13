UK police say six dead in Plymouth shooting, including the suspected gunman and a child
The British Home Secretary has described the shooting in the English port city as "shocking".Full Article
Six people have died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident in Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police have said.Two females and two..
Devon & Cornwall Police said in a statement that they responded to "a serious firearms incident" with multiple casualties.