Tim Anderson Gives 'Field of Dreams' Game a Hollywood Ending
M.L.B.’s “Field of Dreams” game was packed full of nostalgia, but Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer made sure this sequel-of-sorts created memories of its own.Full Article
