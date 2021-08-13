'Very young girl' among those killed in Plymouth shooting
Published
A "very young girl" was among those shot dead by a gunman who killed four other people in Plymouth before shooting himself, police have said.Full Article
Published
A "very young girl" was among those shot dead by a gunman who killed four other people in Plymouth before shooting himself, police have said.Full Article
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that a gunman who shot and killed five people in Keyham, Plymouth on Thursday evening was..