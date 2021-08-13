Nanci Griffith, Singer Who Mixed Folk and Country, Dies at 68
In a career that began in Texas and spanned five decades, she was praised by critics for the thoughtful storytelling of her lyrics.Full Article
The Grammy-winning artist was best known for her influential career in folk and country music.
Nanci Griffith, a singer, songwriter and Grammy winner known for folk songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” and for a version..