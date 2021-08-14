Taliban could begin assault on Afghanistan's capital within days, US defence official warns
The Taliban could begin an assault on Afghanistan's capital within days, a US defence official has warned.Full Article
On Wednesday, a US defence official told Reuters that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and..
By Ayaz Gul
Taliban insurgents Wednesday captured airports in the Afghan provinces of Farah and Kunduz as they..