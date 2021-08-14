Assam passes Cattle Preservation Bill that bans slaughter or sale of beef within 5 km radius of temple
Assam on Friday passed a bill that bans the slaughter or sale of beef within a 5 km radius of any temple in the state.Full Article
The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was passed amid a walkout by the opposition parties in protest against the Himanta Biswa..
