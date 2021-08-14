Nicki Minaj and husband sued for alleged harassment by woman who accused him of raping her
Nicki Minaj and her husband are being sued for alleged harassment by a woman who accused him of raping her 27 years ago.Full Article
The suit claims Minaj offered multiple bribes, including one for $500,000, to recant the rape accusation.
Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by the woman he was convicted of trying to rape in 1995, who claims..