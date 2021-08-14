CBC Radio's The House: A Canadian election and an Afghan crisis

On this week’s show: On this week’s show: A series of guests — including a photojournalist in Kabul, an Afghan-Canadian filmmaker and the CBC’s Murray Brewster — break down the situation in Afghanistan. Plus — guest host Tom Parry speaks with pollsters, staffers and ordinary voters about the upcoming election campaign, and the incoming head of the Canadian Medical Association discusses the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant as students prepare to return to school.