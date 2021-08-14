Plymouth shooting: 'It could have been any of us'
Published
Hundreds of people attended a vigil on Friday evening close to where five people were shot dead in Plymouth.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of people attended a vigil on Friday evening close to where five people were shot dead in Plymouth.Full Article
CCTV footage has emerged that appears to show Plymouth shooter Jake Davison crossing a road with what is believed to be a gun in..
Videos posted on YouTube by the gunman Jake Davison indicate that he identified with the Incel, or 'involuntary celibate' movement