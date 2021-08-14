Dozens of California fires threaten thousands of homes and whole towns
Published
Around 21,000 federal firefighters - more than double the number of firefighters sent to contain forest fires at this time a year ago - are at work.Full Article
Published
Around 21,000 federal firefighters - more than double the number of firefighters sent to contain forest fires at this time a year ago - are at work.Full Article
[NFA] An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on..