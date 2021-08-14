UK reports another 29,520 COVID cases and 93 deaths, latest daily figures show
Published
The UK has recorded another 29,520 coronavirus cases, according to the latest daily figures.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded another 29,520 coronavirus cases, according to the latest daily figures.Full Article
A further 462 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across Somerset today
Watch VideoGov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he..