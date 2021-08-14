England v India: Ishant Sharma piles pressure on England with back-to-back wickets
Watch India's Ishant Sharma dismiss England's Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in back-to-back deliveries during the second Test at Lord's.Full Article
Watch as India's Ishant Sharma removes Jonny Bairstow lbw for two after a successful review to increase the pressure on England..