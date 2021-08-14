The family of a police officer have paid tribute to their "amazing father" and "well-loved little boy" following their deaths on Friday.Full Article
Tributes paid to 'much loved' police officer and son, 3, found dead in Kidderminster
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
First picture of detective dad and three-year-old son found dead at home as wife pays tribute
Wales Online
Police are now investigating the unexplained deaths in Kidderminster
Advertisement
More coverage
Julia James: Son pays emotional tribute to PCSO at her funeral
Tributes have been paid to the “positivity, love and warmth” of a community police officer killed while walking near her home..
PA - Press Association STUDIO