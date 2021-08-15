Afghanistan: Taliban fighters enter Kabul, say they don't plan to take capital by force
Published
The group has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from swaths of the country, even with some air support by the U.S. military.
Published
The group has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from swaths of the country, even with some air support by the U.S. military.
Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters began landing..
As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one..