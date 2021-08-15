Joanna Lumley has called on the government to meet the "brave and loyal" Gurkha veterans who are currently on hunger strike opposite Downing Street over their pensions.Full Article
Lumley urges government to meet 'brave and loyal' Gurkhas veterans staging hunger strike
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Joanna Lumley urges Government to meet Gurkhas on ninth day of hunger strikes over pensions
Gurkha veterans outside Number 10 call for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full UK..
Wales Online
Joanna Lumley: Government cannot condemn Gurkha protesters to poverty
Actress and campaigner Joanna Lumley has urged the Government to meet with the “brave and loyal” Gurkha veterans who are..
Belfast Telegraph