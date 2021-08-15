At least 28 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon
Published
A warehouse where fuel was illegally stored exploded in northern Lebanon on Sunday morning, killing at least 28 people and burning dozens.Full Article
Published
A warehouse where fuel was illegally stored exploded in northern Lebanon on Sunday morning, killing at least 28 people and burning dozens.Full Article
A fuel tanker truck exploded early on Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more, the Lebanese Red..