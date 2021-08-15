Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises to over 700
After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, the disaster's death toll more than doubled in one day, and rescuers are still searching for hundreds.Full Article
The death toll in Haiti surpassed 300 Saturday night after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of the island nation;..
Haiti's civil protection agency said that the death toll stood at 227 and that search teams would be sent to the area.