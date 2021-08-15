UK records another 26,750 COVID cases and 61 deaths, latest daily figures show
Another 26,750 COVID cases have been reported in the UK, according to the government's latest daily figures.Full Article
Health authorities reported more than 14,000 cases on Sunday - its second-highest daily increase.
The latest figures for Scotland showed that 1,498 new cases had also been identified overnight.