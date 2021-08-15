Taliban to take over Kabul as Afghan President flees to Tajikistan
According to sources, Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as the head of the new interim governmentFull Article
Taliban terrorists entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul today as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by..
Ghani left Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry officials tells Reuters news agency.