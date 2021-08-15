Taliban victory? Despite collapse in Kabul, withdrawal was the right course in Afghanistan
We've spent trillions and lost many lives. Afghanistan's government and military could never stand on their own. We needed to withdraw.
By Nishank Motwani*
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan presents a special challenge to Russia and several Central Asian..