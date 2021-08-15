Taliban move into Kabul as Afghan government collapses
The militants are on the brink of taking total control now that US-led forces have all but withdrawn.Full Article
Ghani's move came amid negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban fighters.
The insurgents’ conquest of the country is all but complete, and a group of prominent politicians is in talks with the Taliban..