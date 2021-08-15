Trump claims Afghanistan withdrawal would have been 'much more successful' if he were president. Would it?
Experts dispute Donald Trump's assertion that things would have turned out differently in Afghanistan if he were still in charge.
By Maximilian Hess*
(FPRI) — In the six months since President Joseph Biden assumed office, the White House has sought..