People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive.Full Article
Double-jabbed people no longer have to isolate after contact with positive case
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Do I need to isolate after contact with positive Covid case if I'm fully vaccinated?
Surrey Mirror
On August 16, the rules regarding self isolating are set to be less strict for some people
-
Ebola case reported in Ivory Coast after Guinea outbreak
SeattlePI.com
-
BioSig Technologies looking to unlock the future of bioelectronic medicine
Proactive Investors